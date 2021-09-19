NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NetApp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in NetApp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $90.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

