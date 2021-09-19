Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 919,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

