MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $597.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $597.57.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $641.66. The stock had a trading volume of 562,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,442. MSCI has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

