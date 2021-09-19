Wharton Business Group LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

