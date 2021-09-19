Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 4,476 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

