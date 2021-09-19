Wharton Business Group LLC Has $52.15 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,910 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $52,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,136. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.