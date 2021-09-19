swisspartners Ltd. Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,455,000 after buying an additional 80,997 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 1,698,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,664. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

