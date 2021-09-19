$29.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report sales of $29.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.75 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 151,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

