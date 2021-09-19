Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.27. 472,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,405. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

