1,835 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 3,477,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,515. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

