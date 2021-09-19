United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tobam raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.03. 4,505,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,323. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day moving average of $194.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

