Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.73% of Ally Financial worth $131,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 5,592,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.