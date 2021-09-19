IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Update

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,713,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFAN remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 11,967,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,719,500. IFAN Financial has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get IFAN Financial alerts:

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for IFAN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFAN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.