Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GSHHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
