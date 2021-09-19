Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GSHHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.