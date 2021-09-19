Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

