AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Cerner were worth $24,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,876,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cerner by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,145,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

