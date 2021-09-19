AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,683 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $27,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,201,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,874. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

