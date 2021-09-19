AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

NYSE ROP traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.65. 706,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.34 and its 200-day moving average is $450.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.