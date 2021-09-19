Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,304,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

