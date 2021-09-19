People s United Financial Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.