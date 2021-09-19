Tobam Invests $853,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GME. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $380,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232,889. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.51 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average of $189.97.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

