AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 177,835 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 215.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 177,835 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $70,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,439. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.