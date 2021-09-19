AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $57.16 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 129.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,372 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.17% of Nutrien worth $57,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 3.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,591,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,837,000 after acquiring an additional 161,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.