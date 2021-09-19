Tobam Acquires 16,683 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1,741.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. 3,927,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.