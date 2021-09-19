Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $76.83

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,533,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,524. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

