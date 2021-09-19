Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches Market Cap of $115.54 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00006364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $115.54 million and $91,179.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00131124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

