Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.13. The stock had a trading volume of 719,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

