Idena Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Idena has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $130,442.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00156280 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00073319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00120598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00174236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,032,774 coins and its circulating supply is 50,588,211 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

