UniLend (UFT) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. UniLend has a total market cap of $36.12 million and $2.65 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00131124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047469 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

