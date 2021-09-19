Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $28,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,181. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.31 and a 200 day moving average of $447.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

