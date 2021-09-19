People s United Financial Inc. Buys 30,558 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. 9,909,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,954,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

