Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $31.43 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 157,081 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,685,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

