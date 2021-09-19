People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,069,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.