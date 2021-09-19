McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,476 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $48,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.75. 2,219,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.65. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

