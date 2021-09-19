McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,476 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $48,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 57.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McKesson by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.75. 2,219,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.65. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

