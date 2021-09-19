United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.46. The stock had a trading volume of 920,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.