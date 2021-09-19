Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 500,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

