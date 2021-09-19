Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 248,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,980,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

