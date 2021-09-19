Greenleaf Trust Sells 182 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 68,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $300.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.91. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

