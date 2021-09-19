Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,016,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,055,050 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $92,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. 5,985,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,044. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

