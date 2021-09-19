Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,684,786 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,949,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,684,786 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $97,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.75. 32,178,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,385,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

