Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 126,171 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 357.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,171 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of ResMed worth $39,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.95. 917,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,373. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.