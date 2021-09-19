Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $46.12 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $46,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.