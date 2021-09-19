Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $87,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.36. 908,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,021. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

