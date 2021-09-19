Tobam Sells 44,097 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Tobam trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,097 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

