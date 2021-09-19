Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $562,761,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after acquiring an additional 322,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,632 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,173,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. 81,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.24 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

