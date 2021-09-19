Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,520 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 40,554 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 7,290,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

