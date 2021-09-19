Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,960 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.43% of Shift4 Payments worth $108,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $81.48. 1,718,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.