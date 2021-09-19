Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of RNP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. 44,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,416. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
