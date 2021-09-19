Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RNP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. 44,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,416. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

