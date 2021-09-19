Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $121.07 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $121,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

ABNB stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,024,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,117. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,335,402 shares of company stock valued at $343,883,241 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

